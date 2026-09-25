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Whole Health Calendar: October - December 2026

Live Whole Health logo with blue background and white text.

Click on the link in the event description to access the Zablocki VA's Whole Health calendar.

When:

Thu. Oct 1, 2026, 12:01 a.m. – 3:59 a.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

Check the calendar for location and time.

5000 West National Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

The Milwaukee VA Health Care System offers a variety of Whole Health and Well-Being classes for enrolled Veterans. For the full list of classes and descriptions, click here.

Thu. Oct 1, 2026, 12:01 a.m. – 3:59 a.m. CT

Fri. Oct 2, 2026, 12:01 a.m. – 3:59 a.m. CT

Sat. Oct 3, 2026, 12:01 a.m. – 3:59 a.m. CT

Sun. Oct 4, 2026, 12:01 a.m. – 3:59 a.m. CT

Mon. Oct 5, 2026, 12:01 a.m. – 3:59 a.m. CT

Other VA events

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