Whole Health Skill Building - Recharge: Rest and Refresh

This is an online event.

Explore how sleep, breaks and "me time" promote good health

Train your Brain for better rest and sleep!!

Improving your sleep can help support your mental, emotional, and physical well-being. This 8-week skill building class will focus on teaching you skills to improve sleep and ways to boost your energy throughout your day.

Develop a personal plan for sleep and rest success!!

Call the Whole Health Wellness Line at , to enroll.