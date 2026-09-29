Whole Health Skill Building - Recharge: Rest and Refresh
Explore how sleep, breaks and "me time" promote good health
When:
Thu. Oct 22, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Train your Brain for better rest and sleep!!
Improving your sleep can help support your mental, emotional, and physical well-being. This 8-week skill building class will focus on teaching you skills to improve sleep and ways to boost your energy throughout your day.
Develop a personal plan for sleep and rest success!!
Call the Whole Health Wellness Line at
Thu. Oct 22, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
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Thu. Nov 5, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Thu. Nov 12, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Thu. Nov 19, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT