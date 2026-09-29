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Whole Health Skill Building - Recharge: Rest and Refresh

Woman meditating in a field of red flowers with text "Recharge: Rest and Refresh".

Explore how sleep, breaks and "me time" promote good health

When:

Thu. Oct 22, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Train your Brain for better rest and sleep!!

Improving your sleep can help support your mental, emotional, and physical well-being. This 8-week skill building class will focus on teaching you skills to improve sleep and ways to boost your energy throughout your day. 

Develop a personal plan for sleep and rest success!!

Call the Whole Health Wellness Line at , to enroll.

Thu. Oct 22, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Thu. Oct 29, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Thu. Nov 5, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Thu. Nov 12, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Thu. Nov 19, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

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