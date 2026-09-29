Whole Health skill building: VA Calm - Mindfulness Group for Veterans
Finding stillness amid life's storms
When:
Tue. Oct 27, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Learn to purposefully pay attention to the present moment without judgment. Mindfulness can reduce stress, improve resilience, increase self- awareness, help you cope more effectively with chronic pain, and help with anxiety/depression.
Call to register:
Tue. Oct 27, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Nov 3, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Nov 10, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Nov 17, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Nov 24, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT