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Whole Health skill building: VA Calm - Mindfulness Group for Veterans

VA Calm - Mindfulness Group for Veterans: Finding Stillness Amid Life's Storms poster with mindfulness, relaxation, and calm-themed graphics.

Finding stillness amid life's storms

When:

Tue. Oct 27, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Learn to purposefully pay attention to the present moment without judgment. Mindfulness can reduce stress, improve resilience, increase self- awareness, help you cope more effectively with chronic pain, and help with anxiety/depression.

Call to register:

Tue. Oct 27, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT

Tue. Nov 3, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT

Tue. Nov 10, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT

Tue. Nov 17, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT

Tue. Nov 24, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT

Other VA events

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