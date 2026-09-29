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Whole Health skill building: Relationships and Connection

Graphic showing connected game pieces with text: Relationships and Connection, 8-week Skills-Building Group.

Connection is the energy between people when they feel seen, heard, and valued

When:

Tue. Oct 20, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Improve relationships and connections in your life, both to other people, and with ourselves. Learn to strengthen your relationships and increase your well-being and vitality.

Learn:

  • Why our connections with others matter.
  • How to improve communication and listening skills.
  • Strengthen your connections to boost your well-being!

 

For more information, call Whole Health:

Tue. Oct 20, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Tue. Oct 27, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Tue. Nov 3, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Tue. Nov 10, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Tue. Nov 17, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Other VA events

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