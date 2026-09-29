Whole Health skill building: Relationships and Connection
Connection is the energy between people when they feel seen, heard, and valued
When:
Tue. Oct 20, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Improve relationships and connections in your life, both to other people, and with ourselves. Learn to strengthen your relationships and increase your well-being and vitality.
Learn:
- Why our connections with others matter.
- How to improve communication and listening skills.
- Strengthen your connections to boost your well-being!
For more information, call Whole Health:
Tue. Oct 20, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Oct 27, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Nov 3, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Nov 10, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Nov 17, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT