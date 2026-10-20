Waukesha County Veterans Job and Resource Fair

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is holding a Veteran job and resource fair at the Lake Country Ballroom inside the Ingleside Hotel at 2810 Golf Road in Pewaukee.

The Oconomowoc VA Outpatient Clinic will have a booth at the event showcasing their availability to serve Veterans in the area. The clinic, which opened in 2024, serves Veterans in Waukesha, Jefferson, Dodge, and Washington Counties.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Nov. 9.