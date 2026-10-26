Diabetes Awareness Month Information Booth
When:
Wed. Nov 4, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Medical Subspecialties Clinic, BLDG 111, Room 1260
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
November is National Diabetes Awareness Month.
Did you know Diabetes:
- is the 7th leading cause of death in the U.S.
- is undiagnosed in 50% of people with diabetes
- is over 2 times greater in Veterans versus non-Veterans
- occurs in 1 out of every 4 VA patients
Visit us at our information booths! Come to the medical subspecialties clinic, BLDG 111, Room 1260, anytime between 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Nov. 3 to learn more about diabetes, its impact on Veterans, and resources offered by the VA.