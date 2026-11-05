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Virtual Women's Health Focus Group: Insight into the Menopause Transition

"Virtual Women's Health Focus Group" logo with colorful, abstract silhouettes of women.

A virtual Women’s Health Focus Group with the goal to improve care processes for women Veterans

When:

Mon. Nov 16, 2026, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT

Where:

Cost:

Free

The Women’s Health Care Coordination Team invites you to: A virtual Women’s Health Focus Group with the goal to improve care processes for women Veterans

Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/246564117103119?p=9cblSqWi2rgSZqddzF
Meeting ID: 246 564 117 103 199
Passcode: zZ3qX3T6

Women’s Health Presenters:

  • Megan Haigh, Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Board Certified
  • Dr. Katherine Gavinski
     

Share your questions and insight into Menopause.

For more information: call

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