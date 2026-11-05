Virtual Women's Health Focus Group: Insight into the Menopause Transition
A virtual Women’s Health Focus Group with the goal to improve care processes for women Veterans
When:
Mon. Nov 16, 2026, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
The Women’s Health Care Coordination Team invites you to: A virtual Women’s Health Focus Group with the goal to improve care processes for women Veterans
Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/246564117103119?p=9cblSqWi2rgSZqddzF
Meeting ID: 246 564 117 103 199
Passcode: zZ3qX3T6
Women’s Health Presenters:
- Megan Haigh, Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Board Certified
- Dr. Katherine Gavinski
Share your questions and insight into Menopause.
For more information: call