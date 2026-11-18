The Milwaukee VAMC hosts a monthly resource fair featuring the Veterans Benefits Administration's Milwaukee Regional Office, Post 9/11 Military 2 VA Case Management Program, Patient Advocates, Mental Health, and others.

Participating service lines may vary from month to month.

Stop by to ask questions and learn more about the benefits you've earned.

For VBA:

Veterans seeking assistance from VBA's Public Contact Team or with questions about their VA benefits should stop by the outreach table.

Not able to make these outreach events? You can always schedule an in-person or virtual appointment with the Veteran Benefits Administration through VA's Visitor Engagement Reporting Application.

Go to VA VERA to get scheduled: https://www.my.va.gov/VAVERA/s/

Veterans benefits help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more.

Link to Milwaukee Regional Office: https://www.benefits.va.gov/milwaukee/

*Subject to cancellation due to unexpected circumstances.