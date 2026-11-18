We will be hosting a virtual information session Wednesday, Dec. 9, noon (Central time), for the Mental Health and Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency opportunities offered at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

If you're interested in learning more about these exciting opportunities, including how to attend the session and apply, click the link below:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PostGrad12926

Questions? Email Laura.Tobin@va.gov (Primary Care) or Megan.Heath@va.gov (Mental Health).