Select Veterans who are enrolled at the Green Bay VA Health Care Center will be called for a live telephone town hall question and answer event 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

If you are a Veteran enrolled at the Green Bay VA, do not receive a call on Dec. 15 and you would like to participate in the call you may do so in two ways:

1) Call while the event is live. You may press *3 and a screener get your question into the queue.

2) Log onto access.live/MilwaukeeVA to listen to the live event audio online and submit a question via the website.

A panel of subject matter expert will get through as many questions as they can in the hour and a half long live event.