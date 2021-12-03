Wellness Power Hour: "Reinvigorate, Refresh and Revive for 2022"
Learn how to unplug, relax and recharge before the holidays
- When
-
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST
Registration
Call 414-384-2000, ext. 43611, to receive registration information or
1. Go to https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/k2/j.php?MTID=t518da22efe28c364af3efc990af086ac
2. Enter your name and email address.
3. Enter the session password: Qk6QdE9b3Q?
4. Click "Join Now."
We are hosting a one-hour virtual event to help you unplug, relax and recharge before the holidays. Join the Whole Health department and Dr. Laura Collard, Psy.D. to learn how you can "Reinvigorate, Refresh and Revive for 2022."