American Association of Critical-Care Nurses recognizes Milwaukee VA Medical Center Progressive Care Unit with silver Beacon Award for Excellence

March 5, 2025

Milwaukee , WI — The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) recently awarded the silver-level Beacon Award for Excellence to the Progressive Care Unit at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

The AACN recognized 305 units from 186 hospitals worldwide who applied for the Beacon Award in 2024; only a handful of VA healthcare systems have achieved such a distinction. The Milwaukee VA’s Progressive Care Unit is the only non-ICU in Wisconsin with an active Beacon Award for Excellence.

“The PCU has fostered a safe, healing, and caring environment where respect, compassion and dignity direct the care we deliver,” said Courtney Wilson, PCU nurse manager. "This award is a testament to our team’s commitment and dedication to providing the best care possible for the Veterans we serve. I am beyond proud of this team.”

The Beacon Award for Excellence recognizes units that employ evidence-based practices to improve outcomes and the work environment. The award is given annually, and presents gold, silver and bronze levels of recognition to hospital units that exemplify excellence in professional practice, patient care and outcomes. The Beacon Award for Excellence aligns with national criteria consistent with the ANCC Magnet Recognition Program, the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award and the National Quality Healthcare Award.

The Progressive Care Unit earned its silver-level award by meeting evidence-based Beacon Award for Excellence criteria in the following modules using quantitative metrics along with qualitative exemplars:

Patient Outcomes

Work Environment

Nursing Workforce

Healthy Work Environment Survey results

AACN President Jennifer Adamski praised the exemplary efforts of the unit teams who achieved the Beacon Award for Excellence.

“The Beacon Award recognizes the commitment to providing safe, patient-centered and evidence-based care to patients and their families,” she said. “Achieving this award is a testament to creating healthy work environments that empower nurses and other team members to make their optimal contributions.”

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center’s Progressive Care Unit began caring for Veterans in February 2014.

