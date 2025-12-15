Annual ‘Christmas with the Vets’ to feature truckload of donations for Milwaukee VA Veterans
PRESS RELEASE
December 15, 2025
Milwaukee, WI - WHAT: “Christmas with the Vets,” a delivery of gifts for Veterans served by the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. Last year, the event brought in more than $35,000 of gifts-in-kind and $7,000 worth of gift cards.
WHO: Jeff “Doc” Dentice, a Vietnam Veteran, organizes and collects the donations each year. This is the 38th annual event.
WHEN: Friday, Dec. 19, 10:30 a.m.
WHERE: Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, WI, under the awning at the entrance of Building 144 on Volunteer Drive (on the north side of the hospital).
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: To get an idea of the scale of this event, see the photos from last year’s event. For information, visit www.christmaswiththevets.com.
NOTE TO MEDIA: If you are interested in covering this event, please RSVP to Milwaukee VA Public Affairs Office at