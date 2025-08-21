Blood drive slated at Oconomowoc VA Outpatient Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

August 21, 2025

Oconomowoc, WI - The Milwaukee VA’s new community-based outpatient clinic in Oconomowoc will host a public blood drive Wednesday, Aug. 27, from 12:30 to 4:45 p.m.

The clinic is located at 1289 Olympia Fields Drive, north of I-94 just off Highway 67 in Oconomowoc.

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is administering the event, which is open to Veterans and the public. Those interested in donating can register online or by calling 877-232-4376. Walk-ins will be accepted if space allows.

Donors are encouraged to eat a healthy meal at least one hour before donating and drink plenty of water. Donors should also bring a form of verification — such as a driver’s license, donor ID card or government-issued ID — that shows name and birthdate.

As well as providing a critical community resource — blood donations often drop during the summer months, even as demand remains high for trauma patients, cancer treatments, surgeries and more — the drive is intended to bring attention to the clinic, which opened in June 2024. Veterans who reside in the Lake Country area are encouraged to sign up for care at the clinic, and those Veterans currently driving to Milwaukee or other clinics can easily transfer to the Oconomowoc clinic.

Veterans who would like to transfer or enroll in VA health care at the Oconomowoc clinic can call 414-384-2000, ext. 44255.

The clinic is part of the Milwaukee-based Clement J. Zablocki VA Health Care System. Its health services include primary care, mental health, women’s health, telehealth and more. Veterans and members of the community can also visit our website for general information about the Oconomowoc VA Clinic.

The Zablocki VA Health Care System now operates outpatient clinics across eastern Wisconsin in Oconomowoc, Union Grove, Appleton, Cleveland and Green Bay in addition to its main medical center in Milwaukee.

Media: If you are interested in covering this event, please contact Public Affairs at 414-382-5363 or emailvhamiwpublicaffairs@va.gov.