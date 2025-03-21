Celebrating Medal of Honor Day with U.S. Army Veteran Gary Wetzel

PRESS RELEASE

March 21, 2025

Milwaukee , WI — On Medal of Honor Day, the Milwaukee VA will host a special meet-and-greet event with Medal of Honor recipient Gary Wetzel.

The event will take place 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, March 25 at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., near the Yellow Clinic in the South Entrance of building 111.



Wetzel received the Medal of Honor for his extraordinary heroism in aiding his fellow crewmen during the Vietnam War. At this event, he will share his inspiring story and insights.



The Medal of Honor is the United States’ highest award for military valor in action and was first signed into law in 1861 during the Civil War. It is presented to those who have shown gallantry and intrepidity, at the risk of their lives, above and beyond the call of duty.



Light refreshments will be served, providing an opportunity for attendees to engage with Wetzel, fellow Veterans and Milwaukee VA employees.