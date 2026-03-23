Celebrating Medal of Honor Day with U.S. Army Veteran Gary Wetzel

PRESS RELEASE

March 23, 2026

Milwaukee, WI - WHAT: On Medal of Honor Day, the Milwaukee VA will host a special meet-and-greet event with Medal of Honor recipient Gary Wetzel.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 25, 11 a.m. to noon.



WHERE: Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, South Entrance of Building 111.



WHO: Medal of Honor recipient Gary Wetzel, along with medical center leadership.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Media planning to cover the event should RSVP to the Public Affairs Office at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center at , or email VHAMIWPublicAffairs@va.gov.



Wetzel received the Medal of Honor for his extraordinary heroism in aiding his fellow crewmen during the Vietnam War. At this event, he will share his inspiring story and insights.



The Medal of Honor is the United States’ highest award for military valor in action and was first signed into law in 1861 during the Civil War.



It is presented to those who have shown gallantry and intrepidity, at the risk of their lives, above and beyond the call of duty.



Light refreshments will be served, providing an opportunity for attendees to engage with Wetzel, fellow Veterans and Milwaukee VA employees.



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