Deputy Secretary to Visit Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center

PRESS RELEASE

June 18, 2026

Milwaukee, WI - U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary Paul R. Lawrence will visit the Clement J. Zablocki (Milwaukee) VA Medical Center on Wednesday, June 24.

During his visit, Deputy Secretary Lawrence will meet with Zablocki VAMC leadership and frontline staff to receive updates on the medical center’s implementation of the Federal Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, which is expected to go live in January 2027.

The Federal EHR system will enable VA to seamlessly manage and access a Veteran’s complete medical history from one secure central location. This will enhance workflow, record compatibility and information sharing with the U.S. Department of Defense and regional community care providers.

WHO: VA Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence

WHAT: Media Availability Session

WHEN: Wednesday, June 24 at 2:55 p.m.

* Media arrival by 2:35 p.m.

WHERE: Clement J. Zablocki (Milwaukee) VA Medica Center

5000 West National Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53295

PARKING: Media should use visitor parking in the main east lot or parking structure. Milwaukee VAMC staff will gather any interested media at 2:35 p.m. in the hospital’s east entrance (main entrance) and escort them to the proper location.

RSVP: * For planning purposes, please RSVP as soon as possible to Joe Trovato and Craig Larson.

Joe Trovato, Joseph.Trovato@va.gov, mobile

Craig Larson, Craig.Larson@va.gov, mobile

# # #