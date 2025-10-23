Dispose of unused medications at VA during Take Back Days, Oct. 24 and 25

PRESS RELEASE

October 23, 2025

Milwaukee, WI - Zablocki VA Health Care System will hold Medication Take Back Day events on Oct. 24 and 25, where members of the public can dispose of expired or unused medications, including controlled substances, at select VA facilities.

The public can drive up to the facility entrance to pick up a pre-paid envelope for disposing of medications through the U.S. Postal Service. They can also park and dispose of medications in the secure receptacles at each facility. VA is aligned with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for this initiative.

Zablocki VA Police will have collection sites at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, and the Green Bay and Appleton VA clinics.

WHO: Any member of the public is welcome to participate.

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 25.

WHERE:

Green Bay VA Clinic, front entrance

2851 University Ave

Green Bay, WI 54311

Friday, Oct. 24

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Appleton VA Clinic, front entrance

10 Tri Park Way

Appleton, WI 54914

Friday, Oct. 24

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Milwaukee VA Medical Center

5000 W. National Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53295

Saturday, Oct. 25

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For information or questions, please contact the Milwaukee VA Medical Center Public Affairs at 414-382-5363 or vhamiwpublicaffairs@va.gov.

Any member of the public is welcome, whether or not they have any affiliation with Veterans.

The Dispose of Unused Medications and Prescription (DUMP) Opioids Act requires VA to set specific times when Veterans and non-Veterans can dispose of opioids, other controlled substances and medications at covered VA facilities. A covered facility is a VA medical facility with an on-site pharmacy and/or a designated law enforcement location.

Members of the public who can’t participate in VA’s Take Back Days can use the DOJ’s Public Disposal Locations Search Tool to find year-round collection sites.

Veterans enrolled for VA care can bring their expired and unused medications to their VA site of care for disposal at any time by contacting their local VA Police Service or VA Pharmacy.

DEA holds two Take Back Days a year, on the last Saturdays of April and October.

###