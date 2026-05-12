Job Fair for Veterans, active-duty military and

PRESS RELEASE

May 12, 2026

Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee VA Vocational Rehabilitation Service, in collaboration with Fleet & Family Support Center, Naval Station Great Lakes, will host a Veteran Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, May 14 at the Milwaukee War Memorial Center, 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive.

This free job fair is open to Veterans, active-duty service members, and their spouses, offering them the chance to connect with employers, explore career options and even participate in on-site interviews with companies actively seeking to hire Veterans, military personnel, and their families.

“Every Veteran deserves the opportunity to find meaningful employment,” Beverly Maier, Milwaukee VA’s Vocational Rehabilitation/Compensated Work Therapy program manager said. “This job fair will feature military and Veteran friendly employers from a wide range of career fields ready to fill critical roles.”

Attendees will have access to employers from industries including manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, security, education, finance, and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes for employers’ consideration.

“It’s a one-stop-shop for Veteran job seekers,” Maier said. “Whether you’re a recently separated Veteran, unemployed, or simply trying to find a new role, this job fair could be the first step toward future employment.”

The Naval Station Great Lakes TAP team are co-hosting this event to assist transitioning military personnel and their spouses.

For a current list of participating employers visit the Milwaukee VA website event page or social media event posted here.

No registration is required. Veteran, military, or dependent identification is required.

WHO: Veterans, current Service Members, and their spouses are invited to attend

WHEN: May 14, 2026, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

WHERE: Milwaukee County War Memorial Center, War Memorial Hall, 750 N Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For information or questions, please contact the Milwaukee VA Vocational Rehabilitation Service at .

Online listing

PSA (30 seconds)

Veterans, current Service Members, and their spouses are invited to attend a job fair on Thursday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center. More than 40 employers from across the area will be present with many offering on-site interviews, so bring your resume and dress for success.Contact the Milwaukee VA Vocational Rehabilitation Service at for more information.

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Online listing

For inclusion on websites or community calendars

Veterans, current Service Members, and their spouses are invited to attend a job fair on Thursday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center. More than 40 employers from across the area will be present with many offering on-site interviews. Veterans are encouraged to bring copies of their resume and wear clothes appropriate for a job interview. For questions or additional information, contact the Milwaukee VA Vocational Rehabilitation Service at for more information.

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