Job Fair set for Veterans, active-duty military and spouses

PRESS RELEASE

September 28, 2026

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee VA’s Vocational Rehabilitation Service, in collaboration with Naval Station Great Lakes, will host a Veteran Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, in Memorial Hall at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center, 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee.

This free job fair is open to Veterans, active-duty service members and their spouses, offering them the chance to connect with employers, explore career options and participate in on-site interviews with companies seeking to hire Veterans, military personnel and their families.

“Every Veteran deserves the opportunity to find meaningful employment,” Beverly Maier, Milwaukee VA’s Vocational Rehabilitation/Compensated Work Therapy program manager said. “This job fair will feature military- and Veteran-friendly employers from a wide range of career fields ready to fill critical roles.”

Manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, security, education, finance and many more industries will be represented at the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes for employers’ consideration.

“It’s a one-stop shop for Veteran job seekers,” Maier said. “Whether you’re a recently separated Veteran, unemployed, or simply trying to find a new role, this job fair could be the first step toward future employment.”

The Naval Station Great Lakes' Fleet & Farm Family Support Center and Transition Assistance Program are co-hosting this event to assist transitioning military personnel and their spouses.

For a current list of participating employers, visit the Milwaukee VA website event page or social media event posted here.

No registration is required. Veteran, military or dependent identification is required.