Local Veterans Participate in National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

March 20, 2025

SNOWMASS VILLAGE , CO — Three local Veterans, U.S. Army Veteran Harold Hack, 56 of Whitewater, Wis., U.S. Air Force Veteran Robert Moorman, 66 of Lake Forest, Ill., and U.S. Marine Corp Veteran John Wild, 40 of Fond du Lac, Wis. will participate in the 39th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic, March 31–April 5.

This year the NDVWSC will be held in Snowmass Village, Colo.

“The Winter Sports Clinic is a great opportunity for our Veterans to showcase their strength, courage, and determination,” said James McLain, Executive Director of the Zablocki VA Health Care System. “This is a meaningful experience for these Veterans, and I’m excited they have the opportunity to participate and represent all of the Veterans in our Zablocki community.”



The Veterans will take part in downhill skiing, sled hockey, and several other adaptive sports activities alongside approximately 400 fellow disabled Veterans, supported by approximately 600 volunteers and 200 sponsors.



The five-day event, affectionately called Miracles on a Mountainside, offers participants adaptive sports therapy opportunities, including skiing, sled hockey, scuba diving, snowmobiling, rock climbing, and other activities. The Winter Sports Clinic is co-sponsored by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and DAV (Disabled American Veterans), with assistance from corporate sponsors and individual donors.



The first Winter Sports Clinic was held in 1987 and hosted 90 disabled Veterans. For nearly four decades, the event has helped Veterans who live with physical disabilities and wounds unseen overcome obstacles and challenge their perceived limitations. World-class instructors and recreation therapists help Veterans experience the full potential of adaptive sports as a tool for improved health and well-being.



To view content from the event, follow @Sports4Vets and @DAVHQ on X and Instagram, Sports4Vets and DAV on Facebook, search #wintersportclinic or visit https://linktr.ee/davsocial. B-roll video and photos will be available during the event at https://www.wintersportsclinic.org/media.

*Photos will be updated each day of the event, beginning April 1 and can be searched by bib number at https://runsignup.com/Race/Photos/CO/SnowmassVillage/wsc2024.





For more information or to request an interview contact wintersportsclinic@va.gov or call 303-319-3798.