MEDIA ADVISORY: Appleton VA clinic to dedicate plaque in honor of namesake John H. Bradley

July 31, 2025

Appleton, WI - The John H. Bradley VA Outpatient Clinic in Appleton will host a plaque dedication ceremony to honor the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in August 1945 as well as Bradley’s heroism during the Battle of Iwo Jima.

The ceremony will feature comments from VA administrators, elected officials, and the family of John Bradley, for whom the VA facility is named. The VA will also unveil a new display and plaque in a more prominent area of the clinic that honor Bradley and his service during World War II.

Bradley, a pharmacist’s mate second class in the U.S. Navy and Appleton native, famously participated in the now-iconic flag-raising atop Mount Suribachi in February 1945 during the Battle of Iwo Jima.

He was awarded the Navy Cross for his heroic actions treating wounded Marines under fire on Iwo Jima before summiting Mount Suribachi to assist with the flag-raising.

SPECIAL MEDIA INFORMATION: Media interested in covering the ceremony should contact the Public Affairs Office to RSVP at 414-382-5363 or email vhamiwpublicaffairs@va.gov.