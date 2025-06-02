Media invited to cover Adaptive Sports Boot Camp

PRESS RELEASE

June 2, 2025

Milwaukee , WI — The Milwaukee VA and the Paralyzed Veterans of America invites media to cover the Adaptive Sports Boot Camp taking place June 4 at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex, 6000 W. Ryan Rd., Franklin, Wisconsin. The training will be open to media from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 4.

The Adaptive Sports Boot Camp in Milwaukee offers military Veterans an opportunity to train for the upcoming National Veterans Wheelchair Games in Minneapolis taking place July 17-22.

Media will be able to gather imagery of participating Veterans training in a variety of sports including boccia, disc golf, tennis and basketball. Interviews will be available with participants and staff.

Over the course of their time at the two-day boot camp, the Veterans will also have opportunities to train in air rifle, adaptive fitness, softball, pickleball, cycling, and more.

TIME AND DATE: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wednesday, June 4.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wednesday, June 4. LOCATION: Milwaukee County Sports Complex, 6000 W. Ryan Rd., Franklin, Wis.

Milwaukee County Sports Complex, 6000 W. Ryan Rd., Franklin, Wis. MEDIA PARKING AND LINK-UP: Park in the main lot for the Milwaukee County Sports Complex and meet at the facility entrance. A VA representative will be on-site to guide media to various training locations.

Media interested in covering the ceremony, should contact Milwaukee VA Public Affairs at 414-382-5363 or email vhamiwpublicaffiars@va.gov to coordinate.

-30-