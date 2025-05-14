Media invited to cover VA2K Walk & Roll that promotes healthy lifestyles and helps homeless Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

May 14, 2025

Milwaukee/Green Bay/Appleton/Union Grove/Oconomowoc , WI — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ 15th annual VA2K Walk & Roll will be Wednesday, May 21.

Zablocki VA Health Care System employees and Veterans at participating locations will participate in this dual-purpose event with goals of moving the body in support of whole health and well-being, while raising awareness for VA homeless Veterans services.

Media are invited to capture images and interview VA2K participants or organizers at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, Green Bay VA, or Appleton VA locations. The VA2K events planned for the Union Grove VA and Oconomowoc VA locations have been canceled, though those clinics are still accepting donations for homeless Veterans.

TIME AND DATE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 21

11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 21 LOCATION: Various Zablocki VA venues: Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave. Green Bay VA Clinic, 2851 University Ave., Green Bay Appleton VA Clinic, 10 Tri-Park Way, Appleton Union Grove VA Clinic, 21425 Spring St., Union Grove Oconomowoc VA Clinic, 1289 Olympia Fields Dr., Oconomowoc

Various Zablocki VA venues:

Milwaukee Event Details:

UPDATE: The VA2K has been relocated to the Rec. Hall in room 3435 at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. VA and VA partner resource tables for Veterans and staff will be setup in the Rec. Hall.

Participants can complete the 2K walk (1.24 mile) walk indoors (3 laps on first floor VA hallway). Participants can complete the walk anytime on May 21.

VA and VA partners will offer a variety of resource tables for Veterans and staff from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Event includes wellness and homeless prevention resource information, music, and food vendors.

Voluntary donation drive: The Milwaukee VA2K sets a donation goal to support newly housed Veterans. UPDATE: Donations will still be collected on the day of the event in the Rec. Hall. However, donations can be dropped off through the end of May at the Patriot Store Veterans Canteen Service and at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center's Voluntary Service Office in Building 70, C Wing, Room 16.

Suggested donation items include: all-purpose household cleaners, handwashing soap, laundry soap, dryer sheets, dust pans, brooms, kitchen trash bags, kitchen towels/wash cloths, toilet paper, and dishwashing soap.

Interviews are available with Courtney Zeller, VA2K committee chair, as well as employees and Veterans participating in the event.

Green Bay Event Details:

The Walk & Roll 2K (1.24 miles) can be completed anytime May 21. The mapped walking route is 2.2 laps around the Milo C. Huempfner VA Health Care Center.

UPDATE: In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors.

VA Whole Health will offer a resource table for Veterans and staff from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Event includes wellness and homeless prevention resource information.

Free pizza for participants (while supplies last).

Ice cream truck

Free door prize drawing for participants.

Live music from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Voluntary homeless program donations will be accepted at the VA2K sign-up tables located just outside the VA Canteen. Suggested items: hygiene products and cleaning supplies.

Interviews are available with Heather Grasse, VA2K committee chair, as well as employees and Veterans participating in the event.

Appleton Event Details:

UPDATE: The VA2K Walk and Roll event will move inside the clinic with resources and popcorn on hand, while supplies last. Participants are encouraged to stop by the welcome table and commit to walking a 2K (1.24 mile) in the next 30 days. The John H. Bradley Appleton VA Clinic will also welcome community partners and VA programs in the clinical conference room from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to share resources with staff and Veterans.

Event will include wellness and homeless prevention program information.

Voluntary donations will be accepted at the clinic until May 30 for the VA homeless programs. Suggested items: hygiene products, cleaning products, and household items

Interviews are available with Nikki Kellerman or Lisa Mabry, Appleton VA2K committee chairs, as well as employees and Veterans participating in the event

Union Grove Event Details:

UPDATE: The VA2K Walk and Roll 2K is canceled, however, voluntary donations for VA homeless programs will continue. Donations can still be dropped off at the Union Grove VA Clinic.

Oconomowoc Event Details:

UPDATE: The VA2K Walk & Roll 2K is canceled, however, voluntary donations for VA homeless programs will continue. Donations can still be dropped off at the Oconomowoc VA Clinic.

Media – if you are interested in covering this event, please contact Public Affairs at 414-382-5363 or email VHAMIWPublicAffairs@va.gov.



