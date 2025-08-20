Media invited to cover Veterans Creative Arts Showcase

PRESS RELEASE

August 20, 2025

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee VA is inviting media to experience local Veterans’ talent and creativity during the annual Veterans Creative Arts Showcase at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

Visual arts, ranging from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits, as well as creative writing, will be on display in a gallery-like exhibition Aug. 12-13. Performing arts, including dance, drama and music, will be featured in staged performances Aug. 14.

All entries will be judged, with the top winners advancing for consideration to be part of the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.

TIME AND DATE: Visual arts and creative writing: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 ; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 13 Performing arts: 1-3 p.m. Aug. 14

LOCATION: Room 3435 (third-floor recreation hall) of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee

Room 3435 (third-floor recreation hall) of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee DETAILS: This event is open to all Veterans who receive VA care. For many, it is part of their therapy to heal from post-traumatic stress and other health issues. Click here to learn how art therapy helped one Veteran's recovery from trauma.

This event is open to all Veterans who receive VA care. For many, it is part of their therapy to heal from post-traumatic stress and other health issues. Click here to learn how art therapy helped one Veteran’s recovery from trauma. INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES: Some of the Veteran artists, as well as Milwaukee VA art and music therapists, will be on hand to discuss the therapeutic benefits of creative arts.

Media: If you are interested in covering this event, please contact Public Affairs at 414-382-5363 or emailvhamiwpublicaffairs@va.gov.