Milwaukee VA Emergency Department receives Press Ganey Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award for second consecutive year

PRESS RELEASE

February 11, 2025

Milwaukee , WI — For the second straight year, the Milwaukee VA’s Emergency Department has been named a Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey.

This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience. As a winner of the Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Award, the Milwaukee VA Emergency Department is in the top 5% of healthcare providers in delivering patient experience in the last year.

“I am thrilled to extend a big congratulations to the entire Milwaukee VA Emergency Department staff for earning honors, for the second year in a row, on their outstanding commitment to delivering amazing patient experience,” said Mary Degenhardt, program manager for the Milwaukee VA’s emergency department.

She added that the recognition is a testament to the emergency department staff’s hard work, dedication, and passion for providing exceptional care to our Veterans.

“The Emergency Department has created an environment where patients feel valued, respected, and heard, which is no small feat, and the staff’s teamwork has consistently demonstrated excellence in patient experience,” Degenhardt said. “The compassionate care, effective communication, and unwavering support the Emergency Department staff provides not only enhances the patient experience but also sets a benchmark for quality services across the organization. It is inspiring to see how each team member’s efforts contribute to a collective achievement to make a significant impact on Veterans’ lives.”

