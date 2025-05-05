Milwaukee VA Emergency Department recognized for outstanding care of older adults

PRESS RELEASE

May 5, 2025

Milwaukee , WI — The Milwaukee VA Medical Center’s Emergency Department has earned accreditation for geriatric care from the American College of Emergency Physicians.

Specifically, the department received Level 3 (bronze standard) Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation, which “signals to the public that your institution is focused on the highest standards of care for your communities’ older adults,” according to a congratulatory letter from ACEP.

More than half of all VA emergency department visits involve a Veteran over age 65. To address that, VA began an initiative in 2019 to get its Emergency Departments to achieve GED accreditation. The accreditation means staff are dedicated to the unique needs of an increasingly geriatric Veteran population.

“I am so proud of this team that continues to raise the bar to accomplish excellence in care for our Veterans,” said Mary Degenhardt, nurse manager for the Milwaukee VA Emergency Department. “This accolade emphasizes the dedication to enhancing quality of life for older adults and contributes to an age-friendly health care system. The ED staff worked with many supportive services to reach this goal, and it is an honor to share with the community.”

Older adults often present with multiple chronic conditions, are at increased risk of polypharmacy and suffer from complex social and physical challenges. Seniors make contact with the health care system at many points – perhaps none as frequently or as importantly as the emergency department.

Geriatric EDs embrace a variety of best practices including:

Ensuring geriatric-focused education and interdisciplinary staffing.

Providing standardized approaches to care that address common geriatric issues.

Ensuring optimal transitions of care from the ED to other settings (inpatient, home, community-based care, rehabilitation, long-term care).

Promoting geriatric-focused quality improvement and enhancements of the physical environment and supplies.

The ACEP offers three levels of GED accreditation, with Level 1 being the most comprehensive care model. Accreditation is based on providing best practices covering screening, evaluation, treatment, environment of care and transition of care, including coordination of VA and community social and health services after discharge.

-30-

Editor’s note: The Milwaukee VA Medical Center will celebrate this accreditation on May 6 at 3:30 p.m. with an announcement to Emergency Department staff and a performance from the Dancing Grannies. Media interested in covering the event should contact the Milwaukee VA Medical Center’s Public Affairs Office at vhamiwpublicaffairs@va.gov or 414-382-5363.