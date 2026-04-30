Milwaukee VA Fisher House celebrates 10-year anniversary

PRESS RELEASE

April 30, 2026

Milwaukee, WI - WHAT: The Fisher House on the Milwaukee VA campus will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with an open house.

The Milwaukee VA Fisher House opened its doors on April 23, 2016, as a “home away from home” for families of Veteran and active-duty military patients who are hospitalized and/or undergoing treatment at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

Since its opening, the house has seen more than 7,800 guests and provided more than 21,200 nights of lodging.

The Milwaukee VA Fisher House, one of more than 100 currently operational houses throughout the country and in Europe, is available free of charge to families of Veterans being treated at VA medical centers or in VA-approved community care facilities. The Milwaukee VA Medical Center Fisher House is a two-story, 13,000-square-foot home which offers 16 spacious guest rooms, each with a private bathroom with walk-in shower. Each room has a TV, DVD player, alarm clock, hair dryer, internet connection and telephone for local calls.

“It is important to mark the 10-year anniversary to recognize the impact that we have had on so many families by providing temporary lodging,” said Fisher House Manager Torrie Hutchison. “Fisher House doesn’t just provide lodging; it provides a community of support for the families.

“Each day there are new Veterans choosing to use VA care, and it’s important to continue to spread the word about the Fisher House. Our community helped support the building of our house, and we want to show where we are 10 years later. We couldn’t have supported these families without our community’s support each day, from volunteering to donating food and quilts.”

WHO: Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors and members of the media are invited to attend.

WHEN: May 1, 2026

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Open house with guided tours, food trucks and stories from the facility.

Open house with guided tours, food trucks and stories from the facility. 2 p.m. Special recognition program, honoring those who have helped the Fisher House thrive. The program will be at the nearby Lake Wheeler Pavilion, weather permitting.

WHERE: The Fisher House, located just north of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, at 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee WI.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For information or questions, please contact the Milwaukee VA Medical Center Public Affairs office at or email vhamiwpublicaffairs@va.gov.

Online listing

PSA (30 seconds)

Veterans and their families are invited to attend a 10th anniversary celebration for the Milwaukee VA Fisher House on Friday, May 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with an anniversary program beginning at 2 p.m. The Fisher House is a free, “home away from home” for families of Veteran and active-duty military patients who are hospitalized or undergoing treatment at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. The Fisher House is located just north of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center at 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee. Call for more information.

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Online listing

For inclusion on websites or community calendars

Veterans and their families are invited to attend a 10th anniversary celebration for the Milwaukee VA Fisher House on Friday, May 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with an anniversary program beginning at 2 p.m. The Fisher House is a free, “home away from home” for families of Veteran and active-duty military patients who are hospitalized or undergoing treatment at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. The Fisher House is located just north of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center at 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee. Call for more information.

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