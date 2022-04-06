Milwaukee VA hosting in-person Nursing Career Fair April 28: RNs, LPNs and CNAs encouraged to attend
April 6, 2022
Milwaukee , WI — The Milwaukee VA is hosting a Nursing Career Fair from 1-6 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave.
The event is targeted to registered nurses (RNs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs) and certified nursing assistants (CNAs). Both experienced health care workers and those new to the field are encouraged to drop in and apply for positions.
“We’re offering up to $10,000 in hiring incentives for certain RNs, LPNs, and CNAs” said Matt Zirbes, human resources officer. He said employees are often attracted to VA’s emphasis on work-life balance and its mission of caring for our nation’s Veterans.
Job candidates can stop in at the hospital and meet with recruiters throughout the afternoon of April 28.
The Department of Veterans Affairs was recently named as one of America’s Best Employers in 2022. The distinction was announced by Forbes in early February. The Zablocki VA Health Care system has more than 4,000 employees in Wisconsin.
Ann Knabe, Public Affairs Officer
414-384-2000, ext. 45634