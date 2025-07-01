Milwaukee VA Hosts July 3 Picnic for Veterans
PRESS RELEASE
July 1, 2025
MILWAUKEE, WI - The Milwaukee VA is inviting media to cover an Independence Day picnic for inpatient Veterans living at the Milwaukee VA’s domiciliary and community homes and outpatient Veterans in the U.S. Housing and Urban Development – Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program as well as other Veterans.
- TIME AND DATE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 3
- LOCATION: Lake Wheeler Pavilion, just north of the VA Medical Center at 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee
- DETAILS: This event is intended to be a picnic with entertainment for inpatient Veterans from the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and other Veterans living on the Milwaukee VA campus. The event will be an informal celebration of America’s independence.
- ENTERTAINMENT: Music, food, and celebration
Media: Please note this event is not open to the general public. If you are interested in covering this event, please contact Public Affairs at 414-382-5363 or email vhamiwpublicaffairs@va.gov.