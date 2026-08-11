Milwaukee VA Medical Center achieves Primary Stroke Center Certification

PRESS RELEASE

August 17, 2026

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee VA Medical Center received certification as a Primary Stroke Center from the Joint Commission.

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center becomes just the third VA medical center nationally to achieve this certification. The designation allows Veterans to receive their stroke care at the Milwaukee VA when calling for an ambulance and signals that Veterans can trust the medical center to provide industry-leading stroke care.

Because of the new Primary Stroke Center certification, Veterans now have the option to be brought to the Milwaukee VAMC for stroke care when they call 911. While ambulance protocols may still direct some patients to other facilities if they require a different level of specialized treatment, the certification ensures that most Veterans experiencing stroke symptoms can receive timely, appropriate care right at the Milwaukee VA.

“This certification is the result of years of hard work, the Milwaukee VA Medical Center’s professional staff, and the incredible health outcomes they deliver to Veterans on a daily basis,” said Patrycja Kriesel, the Milwaukee VA’s stroke and chest pain coordinator. “We’re thrilled to continue to deliver world-class industry-leading health care to our Veterans who can now get emergency care here when experiencing stroke symptoms.”

The Milwaukee VA Health Care System is one of the nation’s leading VA health care systems serving Veterans across eastern Wisconsin at its main medical center in Milwaukee and five community-based outpatient clinics in Appleton, Cleveland, Green Bay, Oconomowoc, and Union Grove.

WHAT: The Milwaukee VA Medical Center will celebrate its certification as a Primary Stroke Center with a short ceremony followed by an open house and resource fair.

WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Matousek Auditorium, Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee

WHO: Veterans, medical center leadership, and staff

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Media that would like to cover the celebration should RSVP to the Public Affairs Office at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center at , or email VHAMIWPublicAffairs@va.gov to ensure access to the facility.

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Online listing

PSA (30 seconds)

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center became just the third VA medical center nationally to receive certification as a Primary Stroke Center from the Joint Commission. Thanks to the certification Veterans now have the option to be brought to the Milwaukee VAMC for stroke care when they call 911. While ambulance protocols may still direct some patients to other facilities if they require a different level of specialized treatment, the certification ensures that most Veterans experiencing stroke symptoms can receive timely, appropriate care right at the Milwaukee VA.

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Online listing

For inclusion on websites or community resource guides.

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center became just the third VA medical center nationally to receive certification as a Primary Stroke Center from the Joint Commission. Veterans now have the option to be brought to the Milwaukee VAMC for stroke care when they call 911. While ambulance protocols may still direct some patients to other facilities if they require a different level of specialized treatment, the certification ensures that most Veterans experiencing stroke symptoms can receive timely, appropriate care right at the Milwaukee VA.

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Media contacts

Milwaukee VA Public Affairs, https://www.va.gov/milwaukee-health-care/

Phone: 414-384-2000, ext. 45363

vhamiwpublicaffairs@va.gov

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