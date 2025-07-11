Milwaukee VA to celebrate Navy Week

PRESS RELEASE

July 14, 2025

Milwaukee, WI - The Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center will celebrate Milwaukee Navy Week with an 8 a.m. program on Tuesday, July 15.

The program, featuring a live musical performance by the U.S. Navy Brass Quintet, a performance from the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard, remarks from a senior U.S. Navy official, and a free breakfast and coffee for Veterans will take place in the medical center’s Recreational Hall, room 3435.



The event is not open to the general public.

This year’s Milwaukee Navy Week holds special significance as it coincides with the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday — a historic milestone celebrating a quarter-millennium of maritime excellence, national security and global leadership.

SPECIAL MEDIA INFORMATION: Media interested in covering the ceremony should contact the Public Affairs Office to RSVP at 414-382-5363 or email vhamiwpublicaffairs@va.gov.