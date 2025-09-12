Milwaukee VA to celebrate police dog Atilla’s retirement

PRESS RELEASE

September 12, 2025

Milwaukee, WI - The smallest working police dog in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is hanging up his collar.

Atilla, a 26.5-pound, 10-year-old Jagdterrier who has been with the Milwaukee VA Police Department since 2016, will retire at the end of September. An open house to celebrate Atilla’s retirement and many years of service will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18 in Matousek Auditorium at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave.

The public is invited to the open house, which will include light refreshments and visits from other Milwaukee County working dogs.

“He’s an amazing dog,” said his handler, Milwaukee VA Police Sgt. Christopher Agnew. “He loves his job so much, and he’s the best partner I’ve ever had.”

Atilla’s duties on the VA campus mostly involve detection and deterrence of narcotics and locating dementia patients. But he’s also called on to help other police agencies in the area with school searches, traffic stops, etc.

“We’re working every single day,” Agnew said, noting that Atilla’s age and some hip issues have led to his pending retirement. “Like anybody else, at the end of the day, he likes to go home and relax.”

The Milwaukee VA is looking to obtain another police dog, but funding is tight. Those interested in supporting the Milwaukee VA’s K-9 program can reach out to the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at vhamiwvolunteerservice@va.gov or by calling 414-384-2000, ext. 41803.

So how will Atilla spend his golden years? He’s going home with Agnew, where he’ll live out his days as a family dog, surrounded by five children, ages 5-16. “He’s great with kids and families,” Agnew said.

-30-

Media: If you are interested in covering this event, please contact Public Affairs at 414-382-5363 or email vhamiwpublicaffairs@va.gov.