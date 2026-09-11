Milwaukee VA to commemorate 25th anniversary of 9/11 with wreath-laying ceremony

PRESS RELEASE

September 11, 2026

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee VA will host a wreath-laying ceremony Sept. 11 in Wood National Cemetery in observance of the 25th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks and honor seven local Post-9-11 Veterans who lost their lives in the ensuing wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The ceremony is open to media who wish to capture impactful images and sound related to the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11, Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance.

TIME AND DATE: 10:30 a.m. (media arrive 10:15 a.m.), Friday, Sept. 11

10:30 a.m. (media arrive 10:15 a.m.), Friday, Sept. 11 LOCATION: Wood National Cemetery, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee (enter from I-94 on Mitchell Blvd.)

Wood National Cemetery, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee (enter from I-94 on Mitchell Blvd.) MEDIA PARKING : From I-94, enter on Mitchell Boulevard, and take the first right onto Walker Rd. You may park on Walker Rd. and be within walking distance of the ceremony.

: From I-94, enter on Mitchell Boulevard, and take the first right onto Walker Rd. You may park on Walker Rd. and be within walking distance of the ceremony. Please observe cemetery courtesies: Avoid sitting, kneeling, standing or sitting on headstones.

ORDER OF EVENTS: The solemn ceremony will honor each of the Post 9-11 Veterans buried in Wood National Cemetery and include remarks from VA leadership and post-9/11 Veterans. The ceremony will close with a wreath-laying ceremony at the following graves:

Spc. Scott T. Nagorski of Greenfield

Cpl. Stephen W. Castner of Cedarburg

Sgt. 1st Class Scott J. Brown of Brookfield

Spc. Michelle M. Witmer of New Berlin

Spc. Michael A. McGlothin of Hartford and Milwaukee

Cpl. Adrian V. Soltau of Milwaukee

Staff Sgt. Todd R. Cornell of West Bend and Menomonee Falls

Interviews available with ceremony participants and Darcie Greuel, program manager for Milwaukee’s Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) case management program.

Media – if you are interested in covering the ceremony, please contact the Public Affairs Office at or e-mail vhamiwpublicaffairs@va.gov.

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PSA (30 seconds)

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center will host an observance and wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and honor seven local post-9/11 Veterans who lost their lives in the ensuing wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The observance will take place Friday, Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Wood National Cemetery. A resource fair for post-9/11 Veterans will follow at Lake Wheeler Pavilion on the Milwaukee VA grounds. All are welcome to attend.

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Online listing

For inclusion on websites or community resource guides.

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center will host an observance and wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and honor seven local post-9/11 Veterans who lost their lives in the ensuing wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The observance will take place Friday, Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Wood National Cemetery. A resource fair for post-9/11 Veterans will follow at Lake Wheeler Pavilion on the Milwaukee VA grounds. All are welcome to attend.

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Media contacts

Milwaukee VA Public Affairs, https://www.va.gov/milwaukee-health-care/

Phone: 414-384-2000, ext. 45363

vhamiwpublicaffairs@va.gov

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