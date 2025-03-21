Milwaukee VA to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day with March 28 wreath-laying ceremony

PRESS RELEASE

March 21, 2025

MILWAUKEE , WI — The Milwaukee VA is hosting a wreath-laying ceremony March 28 in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

The wreath-laying event will take place at Wood National Cemetery, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, near the obelisk monument at 10 a.m.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day is March 29 however, the Milwaukee VA will conduct its local observance the day prior on March 28.

The wreath-laying ceremony will be conducted outside and is open to media. Details:

WHAT: Milwaukee VA wreath-laying ceremony honoring Vietnam War Veterans Day

Milwaukee VA wreath-laying ceremony honoring Vietnam War Veterans Day TIME AND DATE: 10 a.m. (media arrive by 9:45 a.m.), Friday, March 28.

10 a.m. (media arrive by 9:45 a.m.), Friday, March 28. LOCATION: Wood National Cemetery obelisk monument, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee (enter from I-94). The obelisk is in the northwest corner of the cemetery.

Wood National Cemetery obelisk monument, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee (enter from I-94). The obelisk is in the northwest corner of the cemetery. MEDIA PARKING : From I-94, enter on Mitchell Boulevard, and take the first right onto Walker Street. You may park on Walker Street.

: From I-94, enter on Mitchell Boulevard, and take the first right onto Walker Street. You may park on Walker Street. Please observe cemetery courtesies: Avoid sitting, kneeling, standing, or placing items on headstones.



ORDER OF EVENTS: The solemn ceremony will include a prayer by VA Chaplain Tesha Urban. Local leaders from the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, the Veterans Benefits Administration and the National Cemetery Administration will place wreaths at the memorial. The ceremony concludes with taps played by a bugler.