Milwaukee VA to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day with wreath-laying ceremony on March 29
PRESS RELEASE
March 24, 2022
Milwaukee , WI — The Milwaukee VA is hosting a wreath-laying ceremony March 29 in Wood National Cemetery to mark National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The outside ceremony is open to media who wish to capture impactful images and sound, and interview Vietnam Veterans.
- TIME AND DATE: 9:30 a.m. (media arrive by 9 a.m.), Tuesday, March 29.
- LOCATION: Wood National Cemetery obelisk monument, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee (enter from I-94). The obelisk is in the northwest corner of the cemetery.
- MEDIA PARKING: From I-94, enter on Mitchell Boulevard and take the first right onto Walker Street. You may park on Walker Street.
- Please observe cemetery courtesies: Avoid sitting, kneeling, standing or placing items on headstones.
ORDER OF EVENTS: The solemn ceremony will include a short prayer by VA Chaplain Robert Allen. Local leaders from the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, the Veterans Benefits Administration and the National Cemetery Administration will place wreaths at the memorial. The ceremony concludes with taps played by a bugler.
Three Vietnam War Veterans will be available for interviews between 9 and 9:30 a.m., and immediately after the ceremony:
- George Banda, Army combat medic and Silver Star recipient.
- Ruby Scheuing, Army nurse named 2022 Veteran of the Year by Milwaukee County Veterans Association.
- Larry Elliott, retired Marine master sergeant.
Click here for more information on National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Please note: Due to COVID restrictions, the ceremony is not open to the general public. Instead, the ceremony will be shown March 29 at the VA Medical Center for Veterans and employees, and shared on social media for the public. Media – if you are interested in covering the private ceremony, please contact Public Affairs Officer Ann Knabe at 414-345-0842 (cell) or email Ann.Knabe@va.gov.