Milwaukee VA to display Veterans in Focus photos in special exhibit

PRESS RELEASE

November 17, 2025

Milwaukee, WI - WHAT: Zablocki VA Health Care System is hosting a Veterans in Focus: Exploring the Community through Photography exhibit, featuring images captured by Veteran photographers in VA’s recreation therapy program.

WHO: The photography exhibit is open daily for viewing. The Veteran photographers will be available for a special meet-and-greet on Nov. 20. Members of the community and media are invited to attend.

WHEN: Veterans in Focus photography exhibit – Nov. 18-21, 24-26, 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Veteran photographer meet-and-greet – Thursday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: Multi-purpose room B105, Outpatient Mental Health Building 43, Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, WI

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For information or questions, please contact Milwaukee VA Medical Center Public Affairs at or email vhamiwpublicaffairs@va.gov

As part of their recreation therapy, Veterans take photography lessons to learn photo techniques, then they go into the community to practice their skills. Cameras are donated to the group by the Elmbrook Rotary.

The therapeutic photography group is offered through the Milwaukee VA's recreation therapy program to Veterans receiving treatment in HUD/VASH (Housing Urban Development/Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing) and Mental Health outpatient treatment programs.

Veteran photographers’ profiles can be viewed in Milwaukee VA Flickr album.