Milwaukee VA to host Breast Cancer Awareness Walk Oct. 2

PRESS RELEASE

September 30, 2026

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee VA Medical Center will host its annual 2K walk Oct. 2 to raise awareness of breast health resources available to Veterans and employees.

WHAT: Milwaukee VA Medical Center’s Women’s Health program is hosting its annual 2K walk Oct. 2 to raise awareness of breast health resources available to Veterans and employees.

WHO: Remarks from local VA leadership and Dr. Adam Currey, staff physician with the Milwaukee VA Medical Center’s Radiation Oncology Department, will kick off the event. VA programs will have resource tables set up to provide information and support services to Veterans and their families. Members of the community and media are invited to attend.

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 2, from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Lake Wheeler Pavilion, Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, WI

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For information or questions, please contact Milwaukee VA Medical Center Public Affairs at or email vhamiwpublicaffairs@va.gov

The walk is a self-paced, outdoor event. Participants should dress for the weather and have good walking shoes. The 2K route will be through the scenic Milwaukee VA campus.

“Breast cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women,” said Amanda Ziegler, the mammogram care coordinator at the Milwaukee VA. “Breast health is a top priority at the VA, and while no direct link has been found between military service and breast cancer, VA continues to study the effects of service on Veteran health.”

The Breast Health Awareness Walk also brings attention to the SERVICE Act, which ensures that all Veterans exposed to burn pits while deployed, and those who may have had other toxic exposures while serving on active duty, will have breast cancer risk assessments and mammography screenings and follow-up care, as needed. Approximately one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and while no direct link has been found between military deployments and breast cancer, the VA continues studying whether toxic exposure during military service may be a cause of breast cancer amongst Veterans.

“Veterans who had a toxic exposure or service in designated combat locations during specific periods are now eligible to receive breast cancer risk assessments and mammograms, if clinically appropriate thanks to the SERVICE Act,” Ziegler said. “We encourage all Veterans concerned about their risk to speak to their health care provider about the screening tools offered by the VA.”

The SERVICE Act aligns with the PACT Act by addressing potential exposure-related health conditions. Veterans who would like to learn more should visit http://www.va.gov/PACT.

Milwaukee VA offers mammography and health services for female Veterans through the Women’s Health program and its newly opened Women’s Health Clinic. Female Veterans can call the Women’s Health Clinic at . Veterans may also contact the national Women Veterans Call Center at .

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PSA (30 seconds)

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center will host its annual Breast Health Awareness 2K Walk to raise awareness of breast health resources available to Veterans. The walk will take place, Friday, Oct. 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Lake Wheeler Pavilion on the Milwaukee VA grounds. The event will include resource tables from VA and community programs with information and support services to Veterans and their families. All are welcome to attend.

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Online listing

For inclusion on websites or community resource guides.

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center will host its annual Breast Health Awareness 2K Walk to raise awareness of breast health resources available to Veterans. The walk will take place, Friday, Oct. 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Lake Wheeler Pavilion on the Milwaukee VA grounds. The event will include resource tables from VA and community programs with information and support services to Veterans and their families. All are welcome to attend.

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Media contacts

Milwaukee VA Public Affairs, https://www.va.gov/milwaukee-health-care/

Phone: 414-384-2000, ext. 45363

vhamiwpublicaffairs@va.gov

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