Milwaukee VA to host Veterans Creative Arts Showcase

PRESS RELEASE

June 30, 2026

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee VA is inviting media to experience local Veterans’ talent and creativity during the annual Veterans Creative Arts Showcase at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

Visual arts, ranging from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits, as well as creative writing, will be on display in a gallery-like exhibition July 9-10. Performing arts, including dance, drama and music, will be featured in stage performances July 10.

All entries will be judged, with the top winners advancing for consideration to be part of the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.

TIME AND DATE: Visual arts and creative writing: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 9 ; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 10. Performing arts: 1-3 p.m. July 10.

LOCATION: Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee. Visual arts and creative writing will be displayed in Matousek Auditorium. The performing arts showcase will take place in the third-floor recreation hall, Room 3435.

Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee. Visual arts and creative writing will be displayed in Matousek Auditorium. The performing arts showcase will take place in the third-floor recreation hall, Room 3435. DETAILS: All Veterans who receive VA care are eligible to submit entries for the Creative Arts Showcase. For many, it is part of their therapy to heal from post-traumatic stress and other health issues. Click here to learn how art therapy helped one Veteran’s recovery from trauma.

All Veterans who receive VA care are eligible to submit entries for the Creative Arts Showcase. For many, it is part of their therapy to heal from post-traumatic stress and other health issues. Click here to learn how art therapy helped one Veteran’s recovery from trauma. INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES: Some of the Veteran artists, as well as Milwaukee VA art and music therapists, will be on hand to discuss the therapeutic benefits of creative arts.

Media: If you are interested in covering this event, please contact Public Affairs at or email vhamiwpublicaffairs@va.gov.

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Online listing

PSA (30 seconds)

Veterans’ talents and creativity will be on display during the Veterans Creative Arts Showcase, July 9-10 at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave. Visual arts and creative writing will be displayed in a gallery setting 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 9 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 10 in Matousek Auditorium. Performing arts will take the stage 1-3 p.m. in the Recreation Hall, Room 3435. For more information, call .

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Online listing

For inclusion on websites or community calendars

Veterans’ talents and creativity will be on display during the Veterans Creative Arts Showcase, July 9-10 at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave. Visual arts and creative writing will be displayed in a gallery setting 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 9 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 10 in Matousek Auditorium. Performing arts will take the stage 1-3 p.m. in the Recreation Hall, Room 3435. For more information, call .