Milwaukee VA to host Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 10

PRESS RELEASE

November 5, 2026

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee VA is hosting its annual Veterans Day program at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10 in the Unity Chapel at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave. The ceremony is open to the public, and all are welcome.

The ceremony will feature opening comments from the Milwaukee VA Medical Center’s Chief of Staff Dr. Andreea Anton, as well as keynote remarks from two local Veterans. The ceremony will also include patriotic music provided by a quintet from the Milwaukee American Legion Band and presentation of the colors by Veteran Milwaukee VA employees, representing their respective branches of service.

Patriotic music from the band will begin at 10:30 a.m., and a luncheon for Veterans will follow the ceremony.

The ceremony starts promptly at 11 a.m. and will be recorded for rebroadcast on televisions throughout the Milwaukee VA Medical Center on Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

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SPECIAL MEDIA INSTRUCTIONS: Media interested in covering the ceremony or in gathering interviews should contact the Public Affairs Office to RSVP at or email vhamiwpublicaffairs@va.gov. Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:45 a.m. to ensure staff is available to escort them into the ceremony. Interviews will be available immediately after the ceremony.

Note to media: For consideration in editorial calendars, online listings and PSA inclusion.

PSA - 30 seconds

The Milwaukee VA will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony in Unity Chapel at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The ceremony featuring keynote remarks from two local Veterans is open to the public and all are welcome to attend. Patriotic music from the Milwaukee American Legion Band will begin at 10:30 a.m., and a luncheon for Veterans will follow the ceremony. Visit www.va.gov/milwaukee-health-care/events for more information.

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Online listing

For inclusion on websites or community calendars

The Milwaukee VA will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony in Unity Chapel at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The ceremony featuring keynote remarks from two local Veterans is open to the public and all are welcome to attend. Patriotic music from the Milwaukee American Legion Band will begin at 10:30 a.m., and a luncheon for Veterans will follow the ceremony. Visit www.va.gov/milwaukee-health-care/events for more information.

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