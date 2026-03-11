Milwaukee VA to open new Women's Health clinic

PRESS RELEASE

March 11, 2026

Milwaukee, WI - WHAT: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Milwaukee VA Medical Center’s new Women’s Health clinic. There will be a brief ceremony, followed by refreshments and tours of the clinic.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 18, 11 a.m.

WHERE: Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Room 1400.

WHO: Medical center leadership, along with Women’s Health staff.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Media planning to cover the event should RSVP to the Public Affairs Office at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center at , or email VHAMIWPublicAffairs@va.gov.

The new clinic occupies 6,000 square feet of renovated space on the first floor of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

It offers a private, women-focused environment designed to meet the unique needs of the approximately 2,000 female Veterans we serve. It brings together Mental Health, Pharmacy, Primary Care, Whole Health and Gynecology in one convenient location, improving coordination and access to care.

The space includes private bathrooms, an adjacent lactation room and state-of-the-art procedure rooms equipped with cutting-edge technology for gynecology services — creating a modern, comfortable and supportive experience.

Currently, the women’s clinic shares space with the Red Clinic, which serves both male and female Veterans. While there is a small waiting area for women after check-in, the space is limited and not fully private. The new clinic provides a dedicated, welcoming environment for our female Veterans.

The new clinic features modern design tailored to female Veterans, including separate check-in and dedicated administrative space that allows patients’ health care teams to work together out of the same space. This design fosters patient-centered care, enhances communication and creates an environment where patients feel more connected and supported. Furthermore, the new layout is expected to significantly improve the efficiency of our care delivery, making it a win-win for both our Veterans and our team.

“This clinic is a testament to our dedication to women Veterans and the incredible teamwork that made it possible,” said Stefanie Shierk, Acting Primary Care Division Manager. “We are thrilled to offer a space that enhances privacy, comfort and access to care for those who have served our nation. This new environment reflects our commitment to delivering comprehensive, patient-centered services in a setting that truly honors the unique needs of women Veterans.”