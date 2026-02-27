Milwaukee VA upgrades health care infrastructure
February 27, 2026
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee VA today announced infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.
These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.
Milwaukee VA improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026:
- Renovate for Women’s Clinic
- Replace Building 123 mental health emergency generator and switchboard
- Repair north campus steam tunnel
- Make upgrades for electronic health record modernization
- Replace operating room clean and soiled dumbwaiters
- Install building lightning protection
- Make repairs and safety corrections recommended by The Joint Commission
- Upgrade magnetic resonance imaging equipment
“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and
these funds will enable the Milwaukee VA to achieve that goal,” said Milwaukee VA Medical Center Executive Director Jim McLain. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”
These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:
- Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 60%.
- Eliminated the backlog of Veteran families waiting for VA health care.
- Processed record numbers of disability claims, reaching an all-time fiscal-year high of 3 million claims processed Sept. 30.
- Opened 25 new health care clinics, expanding access for Veterans around the country.
- Offered Veterans more than 1.9 million appointments outside of normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.
