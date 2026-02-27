Milwaukee VA upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee VA today announced infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

Milwaukee VA improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026:

Renovate for Women’s Clinic

Replace Building 123 mental health emergency generator and switchboard

Repair north campus steam tunnel

Make upgrades for electronic health record modernization

Replace operating room clean and soiled dumbwaiters

Install building lightning protection

Make repairs and safety corrections recommended by The Joint Commission

Upgrade magnetic resonance imaging equipment

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and

these funds will enable the Milwaukee VA to achieve that goal,” said Milwaukee VA Medical Center Executive Director Jim McLain. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”



