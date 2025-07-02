Milwaukee VA’s endoscopy unit earns recognition for quality and safety

PRESS RELEASE

July 9, 2025

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee VA Medical Center’s gastrointestinal endoscopy unit, part of the Medical Procedures Unit, has been granted three-year recognition for quality and safety by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, a leading gastrointestinal medical society.

To earn the recognition, the Milwaukee VA had to demonstrate its commitment to patient safety and quality by meeting rigorous criteria, which include following the ASGE guidelines on privileging, quality assurance, endoscope reprocessing, CDC infection control guidelines and staff competency.

“We are incredibly proud of this recognition, which underscores the vital role our team plays in improving health outcomes and enhancing the veteran experience,” said Katy Charlton, Medical Procedures Unit program manager. “This work exemplifies the core values of our organization, and why we continue to strive for excellence. This award highlights the hard work and dedication all team members contribute to VA health care.”

Charlton said the Milwaukee VA is one of four locations in Wisconsin to earn the recognition and one of only five VA medical centers across the country to do so. The Milwaukee VA is one of more than 600 endoscopy units to be granted the recognition since 2009.

To be recognized, a unit, through a peer-reviewed application process, must attest to the continued competence of all staff relative to their roles, demonstrate the adoption of unit policies specific to ongoing assessment of performance relative to key quality indicators, and attest that the unit has an established infrastructure and personnel dedicated to infection control and prevention.

"Receiving this recognition is a great testimony to the dedication and hard work of our GI Endoscopy team members, who daily deliver high-quality and timely care to our veterans in a safe manner,” said Dr. Kulwinder Dua, section chief for the gastrointestinal unit. “I’m proud to say that we serve our veterans with people who are at or above competency standards as per national policies, procedures and processes. Congratulations to all."

Christine Ogrezovich, assistant nurse manager for the Medical Procedures Unit, agreed.

“This accomplishment reflects the team's unwavering commitment to excellence, high standards in veteran care and dedication to continuous improvement,” she said. “It is an honor to be part of such an outstanding group, and we are excited to carry the momentum forward, together. As Helen Keller said, ‘Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.’ The team embodies that truth every day.”

About Endoscopy: Endoscopy is performed by physicians using the most current technology to diagnose and treat diseases of the gastrointestinal tract. Using flexible, thin tubes called endoscopes, endoscopists access the human digestive tract without incisions via natural orifices. Endoscopes are designed with high-intensity lighting and fitted with precision devices that allow viewing and treatment of the gastrointestinal system.