Milwaukee VA’s Homeless Prevention Program hosting surge events for unsheltered Veterans

July 11, 2025

Milwaukeee, WI - The Milwaukee VA’s Homeless Prevention Program will host surge events to help unsheltered Veterans 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 17, 24, and 31 at the VA’s Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC), 1818 N. Martin Luther King Dr., to provide access to vital resources and housing support.

The unsheltered Veteran surge events will focus on identifying and engaging unsheltered Veterans through proactive street outreach, enrolling them in same-day interim housing programs, and enrolling them in a permanent housing program.

Unsheltered homelessness, when a person shelters in a place that is not meant for human habitation, remains a serious public health concern with severe consequences. VA recognizes the need for street outreach and engagement to go beyond traditional approaches and programs to meet the needs of the most vulnerable segment of the homeless Veteran population most effectively.

While the Milwaukee VA’s Homeless Prevention Program is always committed to housing and supporting Veterans, the surge events put a particular emphasis on this specific population in an effort to make a direct, measurable impact on unsheltered Veterans.

The CRRC provides Veterans who are homeless and at risk of homelessness with one-stop access to community-based, multiagency services to promote permanent housing, health and mental health care, career development and access to VA and non-VA benefits. VA and non-agency providers will be on site during the events to offer immediate access to shelter and begin working on a permanent housing plan. Walk-ins are welcome.

Surge event services offered include:

Same day shelter and housing resources

Showers

Laundry facilities

Computer access

More information about the Milwaukee VA’s homeless prevention program is available on our website.

