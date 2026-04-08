Milwaukee Veterans ascend on Snowmass, Colo. for annual National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

April 2, 2026

Snowmass, CO - This April, disabled Veterans from across the country will ascend on Snowmass, Colo. to participate in the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic – an annual adapted sports clinic hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Disabled American Veterans.

Three local Veterans will participate in the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic (NDVWSC) event, April 4–11.

Marie Dominguez, 64, West Bend, Wis. Bib No. 183

Robert Moorman, 67, Englewood, Fla. Bib No. 321

Frank Wozniak, 39, Mattoon, Wis. Bib No. 436

The five-day event, affectionately called Miracles on a Mountainside, offers participants adaptive sports therapy opportunities such as, downhill skiing, sled hockey, and several other adaptive sports activities. Approximately 400 disabled Veterans from across the country are expected to participate and will be supported by around 600 volunteers and 200 sponsors.

“The Winter Sports Clinic epitomizes the strength, courage, and determination of our Veterans.” Said Jim McLain, executive director of the Milwaukee VA Health Care System. “I’m excited for them to have this impactful experience as part of their health care journey.”

The first Winter Sports Clinic was held in 1987 and hosted 90 disabled Veterans. For four decades, the event has helped Veterans who live with physical disabilities and wounds unseen overcome obstacles and challenge their perceived limitations. World-class instructors and recreation therapists help Veterans experience the full potential of adaptive sports as a tool for improved health and well-being.

To view content from the event, follow @Sports4Vets and @DAVHQ on X and Instagram, Sports4Vets and DAV on Facebook, search #wintersportclinic or visit https://linktr.ee/davsocial. B-roll video and photos will be available during the event at https://www.wintersportsclinic.org/media.

*Photos will be updated each day of the event, beginning April 5 and can be searched by bib number at https://runsignup.com/Race/Photos/CO/SnowmassVillage/wintersportsclinic?raceEventDaysId=325998.

For more information or to request an interview contact wintersportsclinic@va.gov or call .