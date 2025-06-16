Oconomowoc VA Clinic to host first anniversary celebration June 25

PRESS RELEASE

June 16, 2025

Oconomowoc , WI — The Oconomowoc VA Outpatient Clinic will host a first anniversary celebration and open house from 1-3 p.m., Wednesday, June 25.

The event is open to the public and intended for Veterans, families, and caregivers to celebrate the clinic’s first year of service to Veterans and help them learn more about the world-class VA health care available to them at the Oconomowoc VA Clinic.

The first anniversary celebration will include a cookout and free meal for Veterans while supplies last, live entertainment from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 132nd Army Band, outdoor games, and resource tables for Veterans.

Veterans can visit these resource tables to learn more about PACT Act benefits, receive a toxic exposure screening, get claims assistance from the Veterans Benefits Administration, or establish their VA care at the Oconomowoc Clinic.

Veterans already enrolled in VA health care can learn how to transfer their care from another VA facility to Oconomowoc so they can receive world-class VA health care closer to home. Veterans who would like to transfer or enroll in VA health care at the Oconomowoc VA Outpatient Clinic can call 414-384-2000, ext. 44255.

The community-based outpatient clinic opened its doors to Veterans in June 2024 and is part of the Milwaukee-based Clement J. Zablocki VA Health Care System. Its health services include primary care, mental health, women’s health, telehealth, and more.

The Zablocki VA Health Care System now operates outpatient clinics across eastern Wisconsin in Oconomowoc, Union Grove, Appleton, Cleveland, and Green Bay in addition to its main medical center in Milwaukee.

More information about the first anniversary celebration and open house event is available on our website. Veterans and members of the community can also visit our website for general information about the Oconomowoc VA Clinic.

