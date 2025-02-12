Oconomowoc VA Clinic to host open house Feb. 21

PRESS RELEASE

February 12, 2025

Oconomowoc , WI — The Oconomowoc VA Outpatient Clinic will host an open house from 2:30-4:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21. The event is open to the public and intended for Veterans, families, and caregivers to learn more about the newly opened Oconomowoc VA Clinic.

The community-based outpatient clinic opened in the summer of 2024 and is part of the Milwaukee-based Clement J. Zablocki VA Health Care System. Its health services include primary care, mental health, women’s health, telehealth, and more. The open house includes light refreshments for Veterans and self-guided tours of the facility. VA representatives will setup resource booths at the clinic where Veterans can learn more about the recently enacted PACT Act and other resources for Veterans, receive a toxic exposure screening, and get claims assistance from the Veterans Benefits Administration.

Veterans already enrolled in VA health care can also learn how to transfer their care from another VA facility to Oconomowoc so they can receive world-class VA health care closer to home. Veterans who would like to transfer or enroll in VA health care at the Oconomowoc VA Outpatient Clinic can call 414-384-2000, ext. 44255.

The Zablocki VA Health Care System now operates outpatient clinics across eastern Wisconsin in Oconomowoc, Union Grove, Appleton, Cleveland, and Green Bay in addition to its main medical center in Milwaukee.

More information about the Open House event is available on our website. Veterans and members of the community can also visit our website for general information about the Oconomowoc VA Clinic.

