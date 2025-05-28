News releases

Skip to Content

  • March 9, 2022

    Reaching Veterans and getting them connected to the benefits they have earned – as well as resources available to them – is the goal of an upcoming event led by chaplains at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

  • February 15, 2022

    Local schools and community groups are invited to thank hospitalized Veterans over social media during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week, Feb. 13-19.

  • January 25, 2022

    Friday, Feb. 4, is National Wear Red Day, and one local doctor is focusing on the importance of identifying the warning signs of heart attacks in women.

  • January 24, 2022

    As we approach a third year of COVID-19 pandemic challenges, experts stress self-care as an important life skill that should not be overlooked. Self-care has been proven to mitigate the cumulative effects of long-term physical and mental stress

  • December 28, 2021

    Doctors at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center are breaking new ground with a first-of-its-kind book on assessing concussions for wheelchair athletes.

  • December 22, 2021

    With COVID-19 cases skyrocketing across the country, the Milwaukee VA Medical Center is encouraging Veterans to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster as soon as they are eligible.