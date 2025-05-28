News releases
News Releases for VA Milwaukee health care.
March 9, 2022
Reaching Veterans and getting them connected to the benefits they have earned – as well as resources available to them – is the goal of an upcoming event led by chaplains at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.
February 15, 2022
Local schools and community groups are invited to thank hospitalized Veterans over social media during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week, Feb. 13-19.
January 25, 2022
Friday, Feb. 4, is National Wear Red Day, and one local doctor is focusing on the importance of identifying the warning signs of heart attacks in women.
January 24, 2022
As we approach a third year of COVID-19 pandemic challenges, experts stress self-care as an important life skill that should not be overlooked. Self-care has been proven to mitigate the cumulative effects of long-term physical and mental stress
December 28, 2021
Doctors at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center are breaking new ground with a first-of-its-kind book on assessing concussions for wheelchair athletes.
December 22, 2021
With COVID-19 cases skyrocketing across the country, the Milwaukee VA Medical Center is encouraging Veterans to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster as soon as they are eligible.