News releases
News Releases for VA Milwaukee health care.
May 9, 2022
As part of its continual improvement process and facility upgrades, the Zablocki VA Health Care System is opening a new dialysis clinic for Veterans at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave.
April 28, 2022
The first Milwaukee VA Farmers Market of the 2022 season will be Friday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the south entrance of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave.
April 8, 2022
Volunteers will plant 1,262 flags on the Milwaukee VA Medical Center grounds Monday, April 11, to symbolize the survivors of military sexual assault who have been served by the hospital.
April 6, 2022
The Milwaukee VA is hosting a Nursing Career Fair from 1-6 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave.
March 24, 2022
The Milwaukee VA is hosting a wreath-laying ceremony March 29 in Wood National Cemetery to mark National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The outside ceremony is open to media who wish to capture impactful images and sound, and interview Vietnam Veterans.
March 10, 2022
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced today it has honored Milwaukee VA Medical Center Registered Nurse Jeremy Sauld with a National HeRO Award for his contributions to the Veterans Health Administration’s Journey to High Reliability.
March 9, 2022
The Department of Veterans Affairs was recently named as one of America’s Best Employers in 2022. The distinction was announced by Forbes in early February.
March 9, 2022
Reaching Veterans and getting them connected to the benefits they have earned – as well as resources available to them – is the goal of an upcoming event led by chaplains at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.
February 15, 2022
Local schools and community groups are invited to thank hospitalized Veterans over social media during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week, Feb. 13-19.
January 25, 2022
Friday, Feb. 4, is National Wear Red Day, and one local doctor is focusing on the importance of identifying the warning signs of heart attacks in women.