News releases
News Releases for VA Milwaukee health care.
January 24, 2022
As we approach a third year of COVID-19 pandemic challenges, experts stress self-care as an important life skill that should not be overlooked. Self-care has been proven to mitigate the cumulative effects of long-term physical and mental stress
December 28, 2021
Doctors at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center are breaking new ground with a first-of-its-kind book on assessing concussions for wheelchair athletes.
December 22, 2021
With COVID-19 cases skyrocketing across the country, the Milwaukee VA Medical Center is encouraging Veterans to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster as soon as they are eligible.